Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$54.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) received a C$54.00 price target from equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.18.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$50.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.35. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$51.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The company has a market cap of C$102.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

