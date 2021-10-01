Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:CI opened at $200.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.37 and a 200 day moving average of $234.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

