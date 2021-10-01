Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) & Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 15.25% 21.00% 15.41% Xometry N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Stamps.com and Xometry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $757.98 million 8.02 $178.66 million $10.42 31.65 Xometry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Stamps.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stamps.com and Xometry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 0 3 0 0 2.00 Xometry 0 2 4 0 2.67

Stamps.com currently has a consensus price target of $330.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.06%. Xometry has a consensus price target of $83.94, suggesting a potential upside of 45.56%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than Stamps.com.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Xometry on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers. The MetaPack segment focuses in multi-carrier enterprise-level shipping software solutions to large e-commerce retailers and brands. The company was founded by James Alastair Campbell McDermott, Jeff Green and Air R. Engelberg in September 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc. operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products. It serves product designers, engineers, buyers, and supply chain professionals. Xometry, Inc., through its subsidiary, Machine Tool & Supply Corporation, operates as a machine and tool supplier. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

