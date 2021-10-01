Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) & RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Head to Head Comparison

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kaman alerts:

This table compares Kaman and RocketLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman $784.46 million 1.27 -$69.74 million $2.11 16.91 RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A

RocketLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaman.

Profitability

This table compares Kaman and RocketLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman -6.65% 7.13% 4.21% RocketLab N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kaman and RocketLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00 RocketLab 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kaman currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.41%. RocketLab has a consensus target price of 22.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.39%. Given Kaman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kaman is more favorable than RocketLab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Kaman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kaman beats RocketLab on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.