Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.86

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.86 and last traded at $86.47, with a volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.65.
ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69.
In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at about $205,000.
About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
