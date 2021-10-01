Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.86

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.86 and last traded at $86.47, with a volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.65.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

