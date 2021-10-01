Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Reduced by Analyst

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a market cap of $730.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.70. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $55.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.