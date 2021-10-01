Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sumitomo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.37 per share for the year.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

SSUMY opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,413,000.00 and a beta of 0.80. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation and Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media and Digital, Living Related and Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical and Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.