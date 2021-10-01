Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 68.94% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2021 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.83.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$27.82 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$14.64 and a 52-week high of C$35.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.75.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canfor will post 4.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

