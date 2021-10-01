Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $55.69, but opened at $59.66. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 1,588 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,497 shares of company stock worth $766,542. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 26.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 12.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 44.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $162,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.06.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.