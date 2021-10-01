Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Up to $171.73

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $171.73, but opened at $179.00. Duolingo shares last traded at $179.64, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.29.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

