Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.70) Per Share

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aytu Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.88).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.28. Aytu Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 417.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,848 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 258,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

