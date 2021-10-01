Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Up to $100.65

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.65, but opened at $103.94. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $100.45, with a volume of 204 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JACK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average is $110.70. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 33.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

