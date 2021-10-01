Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Up to $171.73

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $171.73, but opened at $179.00. Duolingo shares last traded at $179.64, with a volume of 3 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.29.
About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
