Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Declines By 78.3%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the August 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UNCY stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNCY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

