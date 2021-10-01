Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Short Interest Up 230.9% in September

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 230.9% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCKA opened at $10.00 on Friday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCKA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,917,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $7,410,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,760,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

