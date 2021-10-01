Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALXO stock opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,382,055. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.