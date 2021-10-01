VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Shares of VSDA opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $46.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.