VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Down 77.9% in September

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSDA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $46.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

