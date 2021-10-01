Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. The business had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Koschak purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calyxt by 804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calyxt by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,469 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Calyxt by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 38,639 shares during the period. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

