Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDMO. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.66 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 148.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $4,400,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.