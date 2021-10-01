JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 32 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 32 price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 30.79.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.