BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $285.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.79. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,002 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 116.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 157,693 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.