CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of CTK stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. CooTek has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

