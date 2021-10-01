United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.42.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1,953.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

