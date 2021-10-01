Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $243.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Willis Towers is well-poised on incremental revenue growth, cost synergies and solid balance sheet. Focus on realizing operational efficiencies, investment in new growth avenues and strength of its client services bode well. Buyouts help it to penetrate deeper into the markets and expand its international presence. Higher organic commissions and fees, solid customer retention levels and growing new business should help the company to ramp up its revenues. Strong balance sheet and steady cash flows ensure effective capital deployment via share buybacks and dividend payouts. Shares of Willis Towers have underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, escalating expenses tend to weigh on margins. Lower interest rate pose financial risks. Also, exposure to foreign exchange volatility and lower return on equity raises financial risks.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WLTW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.21.

WLTW opened at $232.46 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after buying an additional 869,077 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,890,000 after buying an additional 841,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after buying an additional 649,098 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after buying an additional 559,452 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

