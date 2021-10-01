Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

VRCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

