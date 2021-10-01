Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Sell

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 230.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tilray by 738.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,950,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,493,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

