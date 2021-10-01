Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Square Enix in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.78.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $809.49 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie upgraded Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. Square Enix has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

