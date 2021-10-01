Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $119.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average is $120.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

