MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,927.72.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,679.40 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,063.70 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,794.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,588.23. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33,588.00 and a beta of 1.51.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.