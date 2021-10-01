MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,927.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,679.40 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,063.70 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,794.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,588.23. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33,588.00 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

