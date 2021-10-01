Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Mercantile Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

MBWM opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $509.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

