Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSII. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.56 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

