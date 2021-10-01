Analysts Issue Forecasts for Universal Health Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.42 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UHS. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Shares of UHS opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.89. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,197,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $9,518,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Universal Health Services by 57.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 110,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

