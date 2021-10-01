Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WZZZY. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,850.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.