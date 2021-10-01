B. Riley Increases RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target to $6.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.
NASDAQ RCMT opened at $6.08 on Monday. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 31.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 120,038 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
