B. Riley Increases RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target to $6.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $6.08 on Monday. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 31.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 120,038 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.