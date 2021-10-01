Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Decreased by Analyst

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

