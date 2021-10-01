TD Securities Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$40.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.56.

CAE stock opened at C$37.84 on Monday. CAE has a twelve month low of C$19.92 and a twelve month high of C$39.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.04.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

