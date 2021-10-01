Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:GTY opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

