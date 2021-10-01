Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $879.86

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 879.86 ($11.50) and traded as low as GBX 868 ($11.34). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 868 ($11.34), with a volume of 114,126 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 879.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 900.03.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

