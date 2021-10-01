Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Financial Review

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gecina and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 1 3 4 0 2.38 AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

Gecina currently has a consensus price target of $158.34, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $26.45, suggesting a potential upside of 22.57%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Gecina.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gecina and AFC Gamma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $751.54 million 14.82 $176.86 million $2.40 63.33 AFC Gamma $5.25 million 67.56 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Gecina on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gecina

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

