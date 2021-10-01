ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $293.04

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 293.04 ($3.83) and traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.57). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.65), with a volume of 34,432 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 454.88. The company has a market cap of £106.06 million and a PE ratio of 8.61.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

