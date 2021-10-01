Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AdaptHealth Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AdaptHealth in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after buying an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 844,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 103,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

