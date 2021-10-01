The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $282.44

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.44 ($3.69) and traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.48). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.48), with a volume of 1,479,266 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 282.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 273.34. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.36%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Tigue acquired 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £2,488.20 ($3,250.85).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

