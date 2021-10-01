Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.57

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 26637879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.