Atara Biotherapeutics’ (ATRA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.71.

ATRA stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,208 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 806,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after acquiring an additional 770,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 505,500 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

