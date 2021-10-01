J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.26

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and traded as high as $37.40. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 million, a PE ratio of -81.36 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

In other J.W. Mays news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd purchased 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.08 per share, with a total value of $405,767.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,375,657.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of J.W. Mays as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.