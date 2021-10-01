J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.26

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and traded as high as $37.40. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 million, a PE ratio of -81.36 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.
In other J.W. Mays news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd purchased 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.08 per share, with a total value of $405,767.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,375,657.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)
J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.
