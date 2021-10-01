Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in September

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:NTZ opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $178.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Natuzzi in the second quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Natuzzi by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi in the second quarter worth $1,356,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

