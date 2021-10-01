Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $6.07. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 9,550,960 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $215.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

