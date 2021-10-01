Head-To-Head Comparison: SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) vs. Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMC and Morgan Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $5.21 billion 8.18 $1.14 billion $0.86 36.78 Morgan Advanced Materials $1.17 billion 1.34 -$28.89 million $0.24 22.83

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials. Morgan Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SMC has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SMC and Morgan Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Morgan Advanced Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares SMC and Morgan Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 23.80% 10.65% 9.60% Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMC beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators. The Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. The company was founded on April 27, 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

