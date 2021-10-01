Zacks: Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Announce $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

COOP stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,001,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

